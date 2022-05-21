Cal Fire is reporting a fire started burning in Vacaville, CA on Saturday. They say it started as a vegetation fire near Quail Canyon Rd. and Pleasants Valley Rd. in Vacaville.
As of 5 p.m., the fire was burning approximately 70 acres and was 0% contained.
Fire crews were dispatched around 3:15 p.m and are still working to reduce the blaze.
As of 8 p.m., officials say the fire is 45% contained. Cal Fire says the Quail Fire has now burned 135 acres.
#QuailFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 110 acres, and 0% contained. If driving in the area use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 21, 2022
Evacuations have been ordered for those living anywhere on Quail Canyon Road and people living on Pleasants Valley Rd. anywhere from Quail Canyon north to Hwy 128 and to the county line (Blue Ridge), according to Solano County Office of Emergency Services.
They're warning of a "potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now."
For more information on evacuations, visit this website: https://solanooes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=91df8afef2c447688c212acfe8afcb30&fbclid=IwAR0Lw1XbdyhFeY8zYG4kHb9NeE3GvXcfw7ua1LQNsR_tn50E4SMU-KlxxxU
Updates on the containment of the Quail Fire and any evacuation orders lifted or required will be posted at the top of this story.