Fire restrictions on the Sequoia National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire impacts.
The lifting of Forest’s fire restrictions allows forest visitors to have open campfires outside of developed campgrounds and recreation sites, although campfire permits will still be required.
Free California Campfire Permits are available at all of the Sequoia National Forest offices.
Permits are also available online at readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/.
Visitors are always expected to use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources.
For information on preventing human-caused fires, visit https://www.ready.gov/wildfires, and learn how to reduce the risk of damage from wildfire to homes and communities by visiting www.fireadapted.org.