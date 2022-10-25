A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles.
The area is about 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco. People reported feeling the quake as far south as Santa Cruz.
