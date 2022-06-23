Get ready for a wild time as the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS), Great Basin Institute (GBI), and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) host Wild Tahoe Weekend! Join us June 25-26, 2022, at Taylor Creek Visitor Center, just three miles north of South Lake Tahoe on Highway 89. Residents and visitors are invited to attend this free family and fun event!
To kick off Wild Tahoe Weekend, TINS will host the 11th annual Lake Tahoe Bird Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 10am until 3pm. The event includes hourly guided bird walks along the Rainbow Trail, visits with live birds of prey, information and presentations on migratory birds, bird crafts and games, a live falconer, and more!
The very next day, GBI and LTBMU will host the Native Species Festival on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 10am to 3pm. This festival is a great way to spend the day outdoors and learn about the many native plant and animal species of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Attend walks led by field professionals and explore educational booths from various public and nonprofit agencies.
For more information about the events, please visit www.tinsweb.org/calendar.
(Tahoe Institute For Natural Science)