(January 10, 2023) Due to wind conditions in the area, the pile burning planned today on the Feather River Ranger District has been postponed.
If conditions improve, ignitions may take place Thursday or Friday.
------------------------------
(January 9, 2023) Starting tomorrow and going through Thursday near Brush Creek Work Center and Upper Bald Rock Road on the Feather River Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, pile burning will be active, weather permitting.
Approximately 19 acres of piles are planned to be treated as part of fuel reduction.
Smoke is expected to be visible but not have significant long-term impacts to communities. Short duration, minor smoke impacts are expected near the Oro-Quincy Highway and Brush Creek Road above Berry Creek.
Visibility on roads in the project area may be reduced, especially early in the morning and late evening as smoke settles.
If weather conditions become unfavorable, including increased or gusty winds in the area, burning will stop until conditions improve. Firefighters will be monitoring conditions and the burning piles until fires are out.