The Code Red Lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted following an extensive search of the campus conducted by Washoe County School Police, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
WCSD says an initial report of shots fired was determined to be unfounded. There were no students on campus and staff members were evacuated safely.
Early Wednesday morning, the Washoe County School District closed schools due to poor air quality, so no students are on campus.
Washoe County deputies say and they responded to the school after getting the call around 10:40 a.m. and the call came in on their non-emergency line. They're working to discover who placed it but because it came from out-of-state they say it may not be possible to trace.
"We spend a lot of resources to handle these calls we take them very seriously and we bring everything we've got to deal with the potential threat to our schools,” says Lt. Brandon Zirkle, Special Operations Division, WCSO.
The sheriff's office said they used today's situation as a "dry run" for training for a real emergency and how to coordinate between different agencies that responded, including Washoe County School Police and Nevada State Police.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.