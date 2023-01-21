Fire
MGN

The Winnemucca Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a camp trailer fire early Friday morning. 

In the early morning hours of January 20, 2023, Officers were dispatched to 800 East Fourth Street for a report of a camp trailer on fire.

On arrival, Officers found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Winnemucca Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

A deceased male was located inside the trailer.

The Nevada State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted, and they have responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

(Winnemucca Police Department) 