The Winnemucca Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a camp trailer fire early Friday morning.
In the early morning hours of January 20, 2023, Officers were dispatched to 800 East Fourth Street for a report of a camp trailer on fire.
On arrival, Officers found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Winnemucca Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.
A deceased male was located inside the trailer.
The Nevada State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted, and they have responded to investigate the cause of the fire.
(Winnemucca Police Department)