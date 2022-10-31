Today, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) released final figures regarding the open application window for cannabis consumption lounge licenses. The 10-day window opened on October 14, 2022, and closed on October 27, 2022.
During that time, the CCB received a total of 100 complete applications for cannabis consumption lounge licenses. A complete application includes successful submission through the Accela Cannabis Customer Portal and timely receipt of the correct administrative processing fee.
The CCB will issue two types of cannabis consumption lounge licenses: retail and independent. There is no competitive selection process required for the issuance of retail cannabis consumption lounge licenses. Upon receiving final inspection, licensure, and approval by the Board, retail cannabis consumption lounges may open.
Per state law, the CCB may issue 20 independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses, half of which are designated for social equity applicants. The CCB will now review all independent cannabis consumption lounge applications to ensure applicants have met all necessary requirements. The CCB anticipates conducting two drawings via a random number selector in early December to determine the issuance of independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses for non-social equity and social equity applicants.
The CCB anticipates the first lounges to be licensed and able to open in early 2023.