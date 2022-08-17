UPDATE:
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says the plumbing truck has been recovered.
-----------------
Carson City deputies need your help finding a stolen plumbing truck.
They say the white box truck was taken from near State Street and Handelin Road on Monday.
It has a plumbing graphic on both sides and the Nevada license plate 572 ASC.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division, Detective Liz Granata (775) 283-7854, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.