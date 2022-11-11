Carson City students recognized and honored military men and women this week with Veteran’s Day displays and events.
Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, were esteemed with songs of praise and gratitude, flag ceremonies and memorial displays at events Wednesday and Thursday.
“It is important for students to recognize the sacrifices others have made for our country and community,” said Andrew Feuling, superintendent. “Patriotic events and displays like these, showing appreciation and gratitude, are beneficial for all who attend, including our veterans.”
In addition to the Veteran’s Day events, several schools did dress-up days to wear patriotic colors and other activities that provided appreciation and thankfulness for Veteran’s Day.