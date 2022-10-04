The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying persons of interest regarding credit card Fraud.
On August 24, 2022, two white male adults entered the Costco in Carson City, distracted the victim, and stole her purse.
Credit cards from inside the purse were later used by the same suspects at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.
The attached photographs were from Walmart’s surveillance system.
Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted in connection.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Joseph Trotter (775)283-7856, Investigations Sgt. Craig Low (775)283-7815, or Secret Witness (775)322-4900
Case # 2022-5743
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)