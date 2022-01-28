The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community in reference to a stolen moped which occurred overnight on January 27th-January 28th at the Cherry Creek Apartment complex located at 3341 S Carson St in Carson City.
An early 2000’s model, white, extended cab Chevrolet truck was caught on camera entering the area.
The two suspects loaded the scooter into the back of the truck and quickly fled the area.
The moped is described as a bright orange, 2020 Yongfu 49cc with luggage rack.
The victim relies on the moped for transportation to and from work.
If you recognize the suspect vehicle in the attached photos, or have any information on the suspects involved in this case, please call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and reference case number 2022-579. Or contact Deputy J. Bueno at JBueno@carson.org or (775)887-2020 Ext. 45443
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)