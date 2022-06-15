As we head into the summer months, deputies are reminding neighbors to take extra steps to protect your belongings at trailheads.
Police say you should leave your valuables at home, or at least put them in a glovebox or trunk before getting to your destination.
Thieves will often watch for people moving their valuables around in parking lots.
Never leave things on seats, dashboards or the floor.
You should also make sure to secure your car, which means keeping doors locked and windows rolled up.
And lastly -- be alert.
If you see anything suspicious, call police.