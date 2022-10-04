The Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band won first place in the AA Band Division at the Galena Performance of Champions field show tournament in Reno this past weekend.
The band, performing their field show titled "Along Came a Spider," outscored all bands in their division with a score of 74.9. Last year, the band peaked at 69. This past weekend’s results were the highest the CHS Band has scored in more than 10 years.
CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band also won all the caption awards in their division: Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding Color Guard. Last year, the Blue Thunder Marching Band won first place in the A division and has since grown large enough to compete in the AA division.
This division included Fernley, North Valleys and McQueen High Schools.
For those interested in cheering on the Blue Thunder Marching Band, upcoming performances can be seen at Reed High School on October 15, Damonte Ranch High School on October 22 or UNR at Sierra Band Crusade on November 5.