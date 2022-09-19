Carson Middle School seventh grader, Everett Hogan, was named the winner of the 2022 PBS Reno Spotlight Award in the Extraordinary Youth category Friday evening at the Silver Legacy. Everett was selected out of more than 3300 nominations and 3 finalists.
As part of the recognition, Everett also received $1,000 from Renown Health to donate to a charity of his choice. Everett chose to donate the money to Desert Pigs – Dayton Chapter, which is a local group of volunteers who clean up illegal dumps.
Everett, now 12-years-old, first began his career of giving when he was selected as the Carson City Youth Leader of the Year in 2015 when he was a Kindergartener.
The PBS Reno Spotlight Awards event highlights individuals and community groups making a positive impact in our region. According to his bio, not only was Everett a straight-A sixth-grader, but he also participates in several sports teams and helps other students with their schoolwork.
Everett mows lawns and shovels snow for elderly neighbors, without accepting payment to help those in his neighborhood. For most of his birthdays, he asks friends to bring pet food instead of gifts so that he can donate to the animal shelter.
His teachers always state they wish they had a class full of kids like him who strive to help the world around him a better place