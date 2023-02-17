Each year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects Easter baskets for children who may not otherwise receive them. Through the help of generous donors, the organization will provide a minimum of 1,400 unique baskets to children served by Catholic Charities and the St. Vincent’s programs in Washoe County and across Northern Nevada.
To assist with Operation Easter Basket, Catholic Charities is asking community members to donate pre-filled Easter baskets for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old.
Each basket should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, books, bubbles, coloring books, games, toiletries, gift cards, etc. Please do not include perishable items.
The organization will be distributing gender specific baskets to the following age groups: infants to one year of age, 2-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-18. Please secure all baskets with cellophane and label them with intended age and gender.
“We are so grateful for the community’s support for this opportunity to support our families,” said Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “We are happy to accept donations of empty baskets, books, coloring books, toys, cellophane, and ribbon and our volunteers will assemble age-appropriate baskets for parents to pick-up.”
Baskets filled with age-appropriate toys and goodies for children will be distributed March 31, or April 1, 2023.
Last year, more than 1,800 beautiful Easter baskets were distributed to families.
Donate baskets at the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store located at 500 East Fourth Street, Reno, or at the St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store, 190 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Donations accepted for this event through March 24, 2023.
For additional information regarding Operation Easter Basket, you can visit their website here: Donate Easter Baskets in Reno, NV / Operation Easter Basket - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (ccsnn.org)