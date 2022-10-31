Christmas tree permits for National Forest System lands on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport and Carson Ranger Districts will be available for purchase online through Recreation.gov, as well as in-person at multiple locations, starting Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Details about designated cutting areas, dates, types of trees that may be cut, and a list of current vendors can be found at Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest - Passes & Permits (usda.gov)
“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has a long history of welcoming holiday visitors into the forest to cut their own Christmas trees,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “This is a generational tradition for many families and may be a new experience for those who are just getting acquainted with the program. Either way, it is a special way for the public to connect with and create memories within their local national forest.”
The U.S. Forest Service Christmas Tree Program is designed for families, businesses, and institutions wishing to cut their own trees for decorating. Christmas tree permits are issued on a first-come, first-serve basis for $10 each, with a limit of two trees per household. Permits are nonrefundable and nontransferable, and only valid through Dec. 25, 2022.
The Bridgeport and Carson Ranger Districts have a limited amount of Christmas tree permits available, and once those allotted permits are sold, no more will be available.
Each Christmas tree permit is valid for the cutting of one tree on lands managed by the Ranger District for which the permit was purchased. A map and cutting rules and regulations will be included with the permit. The permit does not authorize cutting on private, state, or other federal lands.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Christmas Tree Permit.