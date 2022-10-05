Police and prosecutors say the DNA of a jailed elected official angered by past and upcoming newspaper stories was found beneath the fingernails of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who fought for his life while being stabbed to death outside his home last week. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stood handcuffed in court while a prosecutor told a judge Thursday that Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s death was a planned attack by an assailant who waited in his vehicle outside the reporter's home. The prosecutor said German was stabbed seven times. The judge called a police report detailing the attack “chilling” and ordered the 45-year-old Telles to remain jailed without bail pending arraignment next Tuesday on a murder charge.