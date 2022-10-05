A Clark County judge has ruled to remove a man accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist from his position as a county public administrator.
Robert Telles has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7, five days after 69-year-old Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed outside his home and found dead the next day.
According to authorities, Telles’ DNA was allegedly found on German’s body during an autopsy and evidence was found in his home connecting him to the killing.
Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil, including complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a subordinate staffer in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts. Telles, a Democrat, went on to lose his bid for reelection in the June primary.
The 45-year-old Telles' term ends Dec. 31.
German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.
In a statement, German’s family called him “a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond.”
“We’re shocked, saddened and angry about his death,” the statement said. “Jeff was committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work by local police and journalists in pursuing his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
Statement from #ClarkCounty regarding the latest action in the case of Robert Telles removing him from his position as County Public Administrator. pic.twitter.com/KSNHgLwbat— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 5, 2022