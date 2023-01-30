The 82nd Nevada State Assembly regular session kicks off next week for the first time in person since 2019.
Last week we got a taste of what it's like to be a packed house here in the legislative building during Governor Joe Lombardo's first State of the State address.
One notable difference that legislators and lobbyists are telling us- is that the cafe is *gone* - and what's being put there is a new resource library - which one lobbyist says - has it's pro and cons.
“This building is the beating heart of Nevada and the amount of time we spend in here, and the ability to stay here and get stuff done is important, and access to the building, and where you get your work done, is a less than known feature," said Silver State Government Relations Will Adler
Outside of the construction zone - there is a QR code where you can take a virtual tour of what the library will look like.
When it is finished, legislators, lobbyists, and the public will be able to use it as an aid during the legislative process.
"Having a resource library accessible to the general public is going to be a great resource for a lot of folks coming into this building, but again being able to operate in this building is crucial, so there better be a balance of available space and additional resources,” said Adler.
Lobbyists and legislators tell us that it's the informal meetings over a coffee where the real work often gets done so there is a concern over how loss of meeting space will change legislative dynamics.