The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center is seeing an increase of callers using alternative contact methods when trying to reach public safety services.
In many cases, this is causing a delay in services being dispatched. For example, when requesting a Deputy to respond to a location, if the message is left on a voicemail or email platform, it is not likely to be received or read immediately, or in some cases, even on the same date as the message was left.
It is important that proper phone numbers are utilized to ensure the Communications Center can immediately prioritize police, fire, EMS, and public works responses in the timeliest manner possible.
If ever there is an uncertainty if the incident meets the criteria, just dial 9-1-1 and the Dispatcher will help direct the assistance.
For any public safety response that does not meet the criteria of an emergency, callers may utilize any of the listed non-emergency phone numbers, including 775-887-COPS (2677) or 775-887-FIRE (3473).
Calling the general Sheriff’s Office telephone number at 775-887-2500 reaches the Sheriff’s Administrative Offices.
After normal work hours, during weekends, and on holidays, the general Sheriff’s Office line roles over to an automated system for leaving messages. Those messages left will not likely be retrieved until the next business day.
Sheriff Furlong added that the timely response to callers is very important to them and tracked continuously. Unfortunately, misdirected phone calls or messages can leave the public with a feeling of indifference to goals.
The Carson City Public Safety Communications Center is staffed around the clock, including all weekends and holidays, ready to provide the services needed. Dispatchers in the center will always answer if any of the correct contact methods are utilized.