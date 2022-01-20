The pandemic has shown us that healthcare is extremely important, and one organization, which has been there through it all, has been community health alliance.
Community health alliance, which opened in 2012, has made a massive impact on those in the area who would normally not have access to healthcare, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.
“One of our missions at Community Health Alliance is to make sure that we go into the communities that need us the most and that's exactly what we have done since day 1. We've volunteered, we stood up, we raised our hands and said where to you need us in this community, and we have really taken action on that," said CEO of Community Health Alliance Oscar Delgado.
C-H-A has several different locations in Northern Nevada, as well as multiple mobile, dental, food pantry, and behavioral health programs...but in the last year, one of their biggest accomplishments is their vaccination program.
“We are the third largest vaccine providers in Washoe County behind renown and the health district. We have done over 20 thousand vaccines in addition to now doing tests for all of our patients,” said Delgado.
Since the start of the pandemic, c-h-a has provided well over 500 community events, providing information, vaccinations, and opportunities for patients and community members who may not have a primary care physician to connect to with one. More importantly though, they accept everyone, regardless of ability to pay or insurance.
“We don't turn anybody away; your income does not matter to us. We will see you, we want to make sure you stay healthy, but we serve everybody."
With many not wanting to go to the doctor’s offices for fear of catching COVID-19, C-H-A had to make some adjustments over the last few years as well, which include virtual visits and even prescription deliveries.
“We are still able to provide a full virtual visit, and then they can get their prescriptions delivered to them, anything prescribed in that visit to them the next day," said Jenn Wheeler, Chief Clinical Officer for Community Health Alliance. “This is the start of our health care innovation, we created a delivery program, we stepped up and gave over 21 thousand vaccines to our community, and we are not going to stop there."
Even with the Omicron variant affecting staffing levels, providers are pushing forward to make sure that patients are given the care one would expect at much larger facilities.
"I think our community deserves it, our community deserves the best, they deserve quality, they deserve respect. And that's what you get as soon as you walk in the door," said Delgado.
“I feel like we are soo close so being through this, and our staff has done an amazing job, they show up every day, and are dedicated to providing good quality healthcare to our community, and I see that every day," said Wheeler.
"The changes that you (CHA employees) make in so many kids and so many families and senior’s lives is transformational, and without you I don't know who would be able to step up and fill such a void in our community, so thank you from the bottom of my heart," said Delgado.
If you would like to check out Community Health Alliance and see if any of their services are right for you, you can visit them at https://www.chanevada.org/