You can now access your COVID vaccine records for free through the SMART Health QR Code tool.
The state says the SMART Health QR Code, available through Nevada WebIZ, is protected by cryptography and will serve as an official State of Nevada digital record for those who received vaccines in the state.
When accessed, the QR code will show the requested COVID-19 vaccination record, which includes the type of vaccine received, date and vaccine location, the individual’s legal name as documented within Nevada WebIZ and date of birth.
Like the Nevada WebIZ system, a patient may access their own record, or a parent or guardian can retrieve a record for a minor child. Two-factor authentication is used to protect patient information.
SMART Health QR Codes will be generated by accessing Nevada WebIZ and choosing download COVID-19 record from the top right. If an additional dose of vaccine is received, a new code will need to be generated. After the QR code is generated, the state says the link to Nevada WebIZ will be terminated and the code protected by cryptography.
QR codes can be saved as a digital file on phones, computers or other devices used to store digital information like Apple Wallet, Apple Health or the Google Pay App on Android technology.
For questions contact the State’s COVID-19 helpline at 800-401-0946.
(Nevada Department of Health and Human Services)