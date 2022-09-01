An investigation is underway after a crash killed two car passengers on I-80 west of West Wendover.
Nevada State Police says the crash happened just before 5:15 a.m. on August 19th near state mile marker 396 near Elko County mile marker 118.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows that a Ford E-350 van was heading east when for some unknown reason the driver went off the left side of the roadway and hit a marker post. That's when the driver then overcorrected and went to the right where the van ultimately overturned.
NSP says both unidentified passengers were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the van.
One passenger died on scene, while the other died later at a hospital.
The driver suffered suspected minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753- 1111. Case #2208-01236
(Nevada State Police contributed to this report.)