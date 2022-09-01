Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * CHANGES...The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to a Heat Advisory from Friday through Tuesday. * WHAT...Very hot conditions with temperatures up to 100-105 degrees expected over the holiday weekend with well above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 70. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places. * WHERE...All of western Nevada and northeast California, including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will be near or above records, limited overnight cooling and the duration of heat will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&