One person is dead after a trailer fire at an RV park near Victorian Avenue and Nichols Blvd. in Sparks.
The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Nichols Blvd.
Fire crews found the unidentified body after the fire was quickly knocked down.
As of right now, authorities are calling the death 'suspicious.'
Fire officials say three engines, one ladder, one truck, one battalion chief, and two fire investigators responded to the scene.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.