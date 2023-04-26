On April 26 around 1:40 p.m., Detectives from the Repeat Offender Program followed up on information from Lassen County that a suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was in the Sparks.
Police say the suspect had an address in the area of Holman Way.
The suspect was seen and identified by detectives as he was leaving his house. He got into the back of a van parked on the street.
When detectives tried to approach him, the suspect locked himself in the back of his van.
Police from multiple agencies formed a perimeter around the van and negotiators attempted to get the suspect out of the van.
The Sparks Police Department called out their SWAT team to aid other agencies. An hour later, a gunshot was heard from inside the van.
Police eventually forced the doors open and they found the suspect dead in the back in the van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The suspects identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.
(Sparks Police assisted with this report)