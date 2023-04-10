Democrats in the Nevada State Senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 440, which provides an immediate 2% annual cost of living adjustment for state employees and funds back pay owed to state police officers as a part of an arbitration agreement between the State of Nevada and the Nevada Police Union. All Senate Republicans voted against the measure.
“Our state employees continue to work tirelessly to keep our roads safe, provide access to essential healthcare and family services, keep our drinking water clean, protect our citizens, and ensure Nevada is open for business. They deserve this cost of living adjustment, and Senate Democrats are proud to stand with them,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “It is particularly important that the State live up to its collective bargaining agreements and grant our state police the back pay they are owed. I am disappointed that my Republican colleagues did not vote with us to award our dedicated public servants the raises and back pay they have earned.”
Senate Bill 440 would provide immediate 2% annual cost of living adjustments (COLA) to state employees for the period of April 1 to June 30, 2023, the remainder of the state’s fiscal year.
It would also provide for the payment of two arbitration awards related to state employees represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Nevada Police Union, respectively, including significant back pay for state police officers.
All Senate Republicans voted against the bill.
To read the full bill, click here: SB440 Text (state.nv.us)