Washoe County deputies have arrested a Reno man on multiple burglary and drug-related charges.
Deputies say on June 11th, around 11:30 p.m., 60-year-old Daniel Howard burglarized a construction site and then tried to hide when deputies searched the area, in Lockwood.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies say they found evidence that also indicated that Howard burglarized the same location two days earlier.
Howard was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail on the following charges:
- Burglary of a business (2 counts), a felony
- Grand larceny, a felony
- Possession of burglary tools (2 counts), a gross misdemeanor
- Possession of a controlled substance, a felony
- Attempted grand larceny, a felony
- Destruction of property, a felony
Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or can remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.