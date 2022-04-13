Weather Alert

...MORE RAIN, SNOW, AND WIND ON THE WAY... * MID WEEK STORM: The next storm will begin to impact the Sierra tonight into Thursday. Travel impacts are likely for the Thursday morning commute, especially in the Sierra and northeast California. There may be a few light showers that make it across the Sierra, but overall western Nevada and the eastern Sierra will be dealing with another bout of winds. The probability of damaging winds is less than 20%, but wind gusts will be strong enough along and north of I-80 to disrupt high- profile vehicle travel and outdoor recreation. * EASTER WEEKEND: We will be keeping an eye on another storm for Friday night into Saturday. This one brings a better chance for rain and snow spreading farther into western Nevada, although snow levels may be higher. Another round of stronger winds is also probable with this storm. Even with the storm potential for Saturday, simulations are favoring a dry Easter Sunday with temperatures warming to near mid-April averages. * MORE STORMS: At this point additional storms are looking likely Monday night into Tuesday and again the end of next week. Stay tuned, especially if you have travel plans!

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&