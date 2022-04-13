Thanks to Desert Skies Middle School, about $2,000 will go to a local family who lost their home to a fire on April 6th.
Click here to read the original story.
A week after the incident, the middle school put together a fundraiser for the Greensterken family, called Miracle Minute. Wednesday morning started with a drive-by donation. As parents dropped off their children, staff held orange buckets to collect money.
It didn't stop there. Buckets were also placed throughout the school where students lined up to give all that they had, from cash to cans.
Lane Johnson, Desert Skies school counselor said, "These kids are wonderful kids. They're very giving and today kids have just given up their lunch money, their fun money, their money that they might've purchased shoes with."
8th grader Star Lamb gave a hug to staff before dropping of a brown paper bag filled with money.
"Where that money came from, my grandfather recently passed away and that was all the change I collected from his truck and instead of me keeping it I figured why not help this family that needs it more than I do." she said. "This family lost everything when their house burned down and when people donate, it's literally like telling other people that hey, you're not invisible, like, we notice you."
Community members can still donate to the Greensterken family by dropping off items or cash at Desert Skies Middle School.