On November 11, 2022, a sex offender was apprehended in Reno.
After contacting Robert Bolden (pictured above), an Officer with the Reno Police Department discovered he was a registered sex offender from Minnesota who was not in compliance.
The Patrol Officer contacted the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) to investigate further. They found out Bolden was living in Reno and never registered as a sex offender.
During the investigation, detectives arrested Bolden for two felony counts of failure to obey sex offender laws/registrations.
Bolden also has two prior convictions for failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon and Iowa.
Back on October 10, 2022, he arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for sex offender failure to register.
Bolden was convicted in Minnesota on May 25, 1997, on a charge of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)