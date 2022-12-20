According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November 2022 which increased by 0.3 percent from October 2022.
Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.6 percent in the Las Vegas area, 3.5 percent in Reno, and 4 percent in the Carson area in November 2022.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Lander County at 2.9 percent, and Nye County had the highest rate at 6 percent. For a look at the unemployment rate in your county, visit their Area Profiles Page.
Additional information on unemployment estimates along with a complete breakout of unemployment in counties, cities, and other areas in Nevada can be found by visiting their Local Area Unemployment Statistics page.