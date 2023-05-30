Douglas County Deputies arrested two people who are suspected of a homicide and an attempted carjacking Tuesday morning.
Deputies say the attempted carjacking happened just before 6:30 at the Smith's grocery store in Gardnerville.
They say deputies were able to get a good description of the suspects and arrested them on El Dorado Avenue near Apollo.
The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Derek Melendez and 40-year-old Niquoia Lundy, both from Markleeville.
No one was hurt in the carjacking but investigators say they are also suspects in a homicide Tuesday morning on the Dresslerville Colony.
Melendez was charged with: Robbery, Battery with Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm While Intoxicated, and Conspiracy. His bail is set at $125,655.
Niquoia was charged with: Robbery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Conspiracy. His bail is set at $125,015.
Deputies say no one was hurt in the attempted carjacking.