The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's office says that a small number of residents have been affected by a programming error on their 2023-2023 property tax bills.
The Clerk-Treasurer's office is currently scanning all properties in the County to identify any possible miscalculations and will issue new statements to those affected.
The affected properties currently appear to be isolated to the Tahoe Township.
The programming error has been identified and new property tax bills, along with a letter identifying the issue, will be mailed out to the affected properties in the coming week.
“I deeply regret that this error occurred and my team and I are working tirelessly to correct it,” said Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans. “Based on the data we received, this appears to be a very-isolated incident and we’re working to rectify the problem immediately.”
Affected residents living within the Tahoe Township that feel their property may have been impacted by the system error may email the Clerk-Treasurer’s office at ctmanagers@douglasnv.us.
(The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office assisted with this report.)