Douglas County deputies need your help finding the suspects related to multiple incidents of graffiti in Minden and Gardnerville.
The incidents happened between May 13-23, 2023.
The graffiti was made with black spray paint and depicts a caricature of an owl and the word CHOZ.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has exhausted all other investigative leads and are looking for assistance from the public.
If you have any information, call Investigator Tyler Jones at 775-782-9074, reference case numbers 23SO11531, 23SO11714, 23SO11710, 23SO11547, 23SO12395, with any information.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)