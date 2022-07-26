Motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of America’s teens and Nevada’s teens, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nevada based Driver’s Edge, with its innovative and potentially life-saving instructional program, Is returning to Reno with an event Thursday through Sunday (July 28-31) to help tackle this problem.
Young drivers can benefit from this non-profit organization’s free program as Driver’s Edge returns to the Regional Public Safety Training Center in Reno, Nevada.
Driver's Edge includes the following elements:
- Classroom and behind-the-wheel defensive driving instruction on skid control, evasive lane change maneuvers, anti-lock braking skills and panic-braking techniques, the dangers of texting and other distractions (with extra emphasis on pedestrian awareness and fatigued driving), plus written tests designed to test knowledge both before and after students are behind the wheel;
- Nevada State Police interaction, including impaired driving awareness and seat belt safety
- Proper car maintenance session
While the value of a comparable program is $550 per person, there is no charge for young drivers to attend, thanks to private charitable donations and the generous support of community-minded partners such as the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Champion Chevrolet and the Nevada Dept. of Transportation.
Young drivers, aged 15 to 21, possessing a valid learner’s permit or driver's license are able to attend.
To learn more, you can visit: Driver's Edge - Upcoming Events (driversedge.org)