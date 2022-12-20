Eagle Valley Middle School (EVMS) students are on the leading edge of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The after-school robotics program was recently recognized for earning the Robot Performance Award and the Breakthrough Award at the FIRST LEGO League Qualifier at Trainer Middle School in Reno earlier this month.
FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Teams competing at the robotics competition were challenged to take their passion for STEM and build something with purpose that would help solve problems in their communities.
More than 40 students participate in the EVMS robotics program. They learn about the design process, coding, problem solving and teamwork. Because of the number of students involved, EVMS was fortunate enough to field three teams for the competition.
Those three robotics teams had an opportunity to showcase their skill and talent in a friendly competition against 22 other teams from middle schools across northern Nevada Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. They were judged in four categories: The Robot Game, Core Values, Innovation Project and Gracious Professionalism.
The Robot Performance Award is given to the team that scored the highest number of points during the Robot Game. Teams have a chance to compete in at least three 2.5-minute matches, and their highest score counts. The Breakthrough Award celebrates a team that made significant progress in their confidence and capability in both the Robot Game and Innovation Project and are a shining example of excellent Core Values. They demonstrate that they understand that what they discover is more important than what they win.
EVMS’s Robotics Team 1 earned an outstanding 250 points in the Robot Game and took home the Robot Performance Award. Team 1 surpassed the second-place team by 55 points. Team 2 (an all-girls team) received 7th place while Team 3 received 9th place overall. Team 2 took home the Breakthrough Award and will be advancing to the championship competition that will be hosted at Eagle Valley Middle School on February 4, 2023.
Team members and coaches regularly dedicate more than 5 hours per week to prepare for scrimmages and competitions. The three teams would not have been able to have these opportunities without the support of TESLA, the Nevada Department of Education, Carson City Hyundai and A Catered Affaire (John and Linda Hurzel). School officials offer a special thank you to families for their support and to the coaches Kimberly Tucker, Becky Ritter and German Fernandez-Hernandez.
Team 1:
Keau Ronk
Kennon Waelbrock
Liam Marler
Nicholas Budd
Karlee Timm
Mateo Canas
Allen Riley
Not pictured: Seth Michaelson and Nicole Bredow
Team 2:
McKenna Weber
Isabella Guerrero-Hurtado
Madison Sherlock
Lillian Guzzetta
Allison Shine
Roselly Herrera-Sanchez
Emily Bell
Not Pictured: Alexa Zaragoza
Team 3:
Nicholas Frederickson
Kismet Cole
Aribella Kane
Jonathan Witt
Not Pictured: Donaven Wikston and Kellen Alvarez
(Carson City School District)