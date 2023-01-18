Weather Alert

...SNOWY AND ICY MORNING COMMUTE... * WESTERN NEVADA: Light snowfall will continue through sunrise this morning. Plan on snowy and slick road conditions this morning. NDOT webcams indicate snow covered roads across western Nevada along with chain controls for many roadways. * SIERRA NEVADA: Light to moderate snowfall continues this morning. Webcams across northeast California and the Sierra indicate that roads are snow-covered this morning. Plan on slick conditions and chain controls. Snow showers will continue through the afternoon, especially for areas south of Highway 50. Snow is finally pushing into Mono County where a total of 2 to 4 inches of snowfall will be possible west of US-395, with 4 to 8 inches along the Sierra crest. * The snow character is dry and powdery with high snow to liquid ratios. * WINDS: Strong southwest wind gusts to 90 mph are expected along Sierra ridgelines, generating impacts to backcountry recreation and aviation interests. Winds will become strong easterly along the Sierra crest behind the front later today into tonight. Prepare for slow going traffic and icy spots this morning. Allow extra time for your commute and increase your following distance. Travel over Sierra passes could be very difficult. Have your winter travel kit ready in your vehicle with food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, chains, etc. For the latest road conditions, check with NDOT and Caltrans.