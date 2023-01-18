The Elko County Board of Health wrapped up a meeting Wednesday and one of their agenda items was whether or not to place a hold on both COVID and flu vaccines. They also were considering discontinuing local advertising of the vaccines as well.
About half of the public comments supported the pause and the other half disagreed. Some people made claims that the vaccine carries dangerous ingredients that could further harm the body. Other residents say that getting the vaccine is simply a choice and you don't have to get it if you don't want to.
Elko County Board of Health Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, during the meeting, stated, "I find it hypocritical that we would consider banning people from taking the vaccine when we've argued for two years now that we cannot order people to take the vaccine. We can't order people to wear masks."
The Board of Commissioners did make comments such as "People need to be in charge of their own healthcare," and that they feel they don't have the authority to make these actions.
In the end, the board voted to not place a moratorium on the COVID and flu vaccines and will not be discontinuing their local advertisements either.