A new Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey of California voters finds 44% of voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing in office, while 40% disapprove and 17% are neutral. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a 37% job approval for her role, while 42% disapprove of the job Harris is doing and 21% are neutral.
“President Biden’s highest approval continues to be among Black voters, 66% of whom approve of the job he is doing in office. This compares to 46% of Asian voters, 43% of White voters, and 40% of Hispanic voters,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling noted.
In the 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary, 72% support President Biden, while 17% support Robert Kennedy Jr., 7% support Marianne Williamson, and 5% support someone else.
In the 2024 Republican presidential primary, 53% of Republicans plan to vote for former President Donald Trump, while 19% support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 10% former Vice President Mike Pence, 6% support Nikki Haley, and 4% support Senator Tim Scott.
“Trump’s base continues to be voters under 50 and those without a college degree, while DeSantis performs strongest among voters over 50 and those with a college degree, but still trails Trump,” Kimball said. “Trump leads DeSantis 60% to 14% among those under 50 compared to 49% to 21% among those over 50. Among voters without a college degree, Trump leads DeSantis 62% to 15%, compared to those with a college degree where he leads 46% to 25%.”
More info can be found here: California Poll: Majority of California Voters Think Feinstein Should Resign - Emerson Polling (emersoncollegepolling.com)