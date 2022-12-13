The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday.
The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
The complex will provide all utilities, on-site support services, twelve-step meetings, and a sober environment offering residents the best opportunity for long-term success.
The long-term housing option ensures that individuals leaving our community’s treatment centers never have to return to toxic living environments where alcohol, drug abuse, and domestic violence are a part of daily life.
For more information, you can visit The Empowerment Center - Solutions for Recovery (empowermentcenternv.org)