Organizers of the inaugural Incline Village Crystal Bay SkyShow have released details about the upcoming event as community excitement builds for this unique approach to celebrating July 4th. Residents and visitors looking to enjoy the show are encouraged to walk or bike to the event if possible and bring a picnic to enjoy the show.
New details about the show include:
- Date and time: July 4, 2022 - 7:30pm-10:30pm
- Viewing location: Incline Village Middle School Ball Fields (931 Southwood Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451)
- Show times: 9:30pm and 10:15pm
- Entertainment: Laser show before and during intermission, Live DJ, Beer Garden.
- Parking Information:
- Walking lots: Middle school, Parasol, Recreation Center, Visitors Center.
- Shuttle lots: Chateau, Big Water Diamond Peak lot, Diamond Peak upper and lower lots.
In addition to the event details, the organizers of the celebration have put out a call for the community to support this unique, environmentally-friendly event.
“We’re asking for the community’s support to make this environmentally responsible approach possible and we’re asking everyone who cares about protecting Lake Tahoe to chip in at www.ivcbskyshow.org,” said Andy Chapman, President/CEO of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau. “We are looking to raise $50,000 in donations from the community; bringing a fun, safe and responsible way to celebrate Independence Day requires a community commitment.”
The committee, which includes the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau (IVCBVB), the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID), the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association (IVCBA), the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and the Parasol Tahoe Foundation has already raised $85,000.
All donations go to cover the cost of the show, including the cost of drone and entertainment vendors, fire and sheriff contracts, and permit fees.
To donate or learn more, please visit Incline Village Crystal Bay Sky Show - Independence Day Celebration - 2022 (ivcbskyshow.org)