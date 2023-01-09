Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the following counties in California, Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 145 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in urban, poor drainage, and locations where snow and debris may block water flow. Plan on water over roadways, as well as rock falls in canyons and steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 836 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Snow levels are expected to fall over the next few hours and will help to alleviate the accumulation of water. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys with 3 to 6 inches above 5500 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rainfall is expected Monday with snow accumulations possible above 6500 feet. Minor snowfall is possible late Monday afternoon, but accumulations are expected to be light. The main period for accumulating snowfall is between 2 AM and 12 PM Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&