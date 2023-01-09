We will be storming pretty good with snow showers by Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Several inches of snow is possible along our foothills, with 2 to 4 feet of snow in the mountains.
Plan on chain controls and delays along our Sierra passes.
Snow levels will drop by Monday evening with 1" to 3" of snow making roads slick and another round of snow by the Tuesday morning commute.
The foothills could see several inches to a foot of snow, with 2’ to 4' of snow in the highest elevations on Tuesday.
Be ready for snowy roads and possible power outages and minor flooding of low lying areas.
Our storm moves out on Wednesday with a break in the storms for Thursday and Friday. Another series of storms is on the way by the weekend and into early next week!
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest winter road conditions.
