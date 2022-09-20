Tens of thousands of bikers are on their way to our area for another fall Street Vibrations.
Organizers say the Street Vibrations fall rally is a legacy event in Reno Tahoe, and has been around for decades.
Officials say the event impacts everything from our hotels, retail and restaurants.
Ben McDonald, the Director of Communications for Reno Tahoe says "Street vibrations definitely has a huge impact on bringing people to the area when we're getting into that shoulder season area. It's not quite ski season it's not summer anymore so it's super impactful for the economic vitality of Northern Nevada."
The annual motorcycle event also helps give businesses participating and those around Street Vibrations more exposure as people gather to the event for the week. McDonald says
“Street Vibes gives an environment where people can come out, set up a booth, meet new people find new customers." McDonald mentions, every year hotels fill up from how many people the event brings in, and the tourism isn't just in our downtown area but the entire region. He says "North Lake, South Lake, Virginia City and Carson City...When you have a motorcycle, part of the idea is you want to get out and ride. You have great group events here, big parties, a lot of concerts but they're also seeing the entire region of Reno Tahoe Northern Nevada as a whole."
And you don't have to be a biker to enjoy Street Vibrations, McDonald says "Street Vibrations brings a ton of different types of people to the area and introduces a lot of people to our area for the first time where they can fall in love with us all over again."
The event is starting this week on Thursday going through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday