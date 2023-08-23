The man accused of a fatal shooting at a church in Fallon five years ago is still incompetent to stand trial - and it is unlikely that will change in the near future.
John O'Connor is suspected of killing volunteer firefighter, Charles 'Bert' Miller and shooting and injuring Miller's brother, Duane, back in July of 2018.
On Tuesday, the court reported that he has a mental disorder and is a potential danger to others -- so he should remain at Lake's Crossing, a maximum security psychiatric facility in Sparks.
The court set the next review hearing for next August.
UPDATE, July 2021:
A psychiatric facility found John O’Connor incompetent to stand trial.
O’Connor is accused of killing a volunteer firefighter at a Fallon church in 2018.
At a status hearing on July 13, Lakes Crossing personnel found John K. O'Connor did not meet criteria to be considered competent to go forward with the trial at this time.
A motion is expected to be filed in ten days, asking for a comprehensive risk assessment and submit it to the court in 40 days.
A hearing is scheduled to determine O'Connor's risk to himself and the community for September 7.
His trial was scheduled for March 7, 2022 but court officials said charges may be dismissed in light of the findings, but that was not ordered on Tuesday.
UPDATE, February 2020:
The man accused of killing a volunteer firefighter at a Fallon church in 2018 pleaded not guilty to four counts in court. His trial is scheduled for March 2021.
John K. O'Connor is accused of killing Charles 'Bert' Miller and injuring his brother, Duane Miller in July 2018.
O'Connor is charged with first-degree murder, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say he knew the victim from church, but the motive is still under investigation.
The prosecution is seeking the death penalty is in this case.
----
The man accused of killing a volunteer firefighter at a Fallon church last summer appeared in court on Tuesday.
Attorneys for John K. O'Connor and the state discussed a recent report on his competency to stand trial from a psychiatric facility.
It showed doctors believe he will eventually be competent to stand trial. The court agreed to revisit his competency status in six months.
O'Connor is accused of killing volunteer firefighter Charles 'Bert' Miller and injuring his brother, Duane Miller in July 2018.
O'Connor is charged with first-degree murder, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators said they were unable to establish a motive for the shooting, but they say O'Connor knew the victim from church.
He was found incompetent to stand trial in September 2018.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Churchill County judge heard testimony Tuesday from doctors concerning the mental state of a man accused of shooting a volunteer firefighter at a Fallon church on July 22. The judge found shooting suspect John K O'Connor incompetent to stand trial at this time, pending treatment.
O'Connor is accused of killing volunteer firefighter Charles 'Bert' Miller and injuring Miller's brother, Duane Miller. O'Connor is charged with first-degree murder, battery and assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Miller's brother from Utah and for pointing the handgun at another man.
The judge initially ordered a mental examination to determine whether O'Connor was competent to stand trial for murder.
O'Connor later surrendered at his home about a block away from the shooting.
Police say he knew the victim from church. But investigators have been unable to establish any possible motive for the slaying.
Duane Miller is a business management and communications professor at Utah Valley University and an adjunct faculty member in Brigham Young University's business management program.
Charles Miller was a 35-year veteran of the Fallon/Churchill Volunteer Fire Department.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)