A Fallon man is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. 50 at USA Parkway in Silver Springs last Friday night.
Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows that a green 1998 Buick Skylark was heading east on U.S. 50, approaching the roundabout at USA Parkway.
Troopers say for unknown reasons, the driver, Larry Jackson went off the roadway, hit a paddle marker and then a light pole causing the car to roll over onto its roof.
Troopers say the 73-year-old died on scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #211200246.
(Nevada State Police contributed to this report.)