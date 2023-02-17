Weather Alert

...COLD AND STORMY WINTER WEATHER RETURNS NEXT WEEK... While the upcoming holiday weekend will feature dry and mild conditions, a much colder weather pattern with periods of stronger winds and snow will return next week starting Tuesday. Now is the time to prepare homes and vehicles for winter conditions, and consider alternate travel plans especially in the Sierra next week due to potentially long delays as these storms move through. * WINDS: The strongest winds are most likely on Tuesday. A cold front dropping in from the north will bring gusty southwest to west winds. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph appear likely, with possible stronger gusts surpassing 60 mph in wind prone areas or near the cold front. Sierra ridges could receive gusts in excess of 100 mph. Brisk winds will continue at times through Wednesday and Thursday as additional weather systems move through. These winds will bring rough waters on area lakes, difficult driving conditions especially in high profile vehicles, and significant turbulence or wind shear concerns for air travel. * SNOW: Periods of snow and snow showers will arrive by Tuesday afternoon or evening across the Sierra, northeast California and northwest Nevada. Additional rounds of snow are possible Wednesday through Friday mainly for the Sierra, with scattered snow showers at times for lower elevations. While snowfall amounts and accumulation rates currently don't appear to be excessive, it will be cold enough at all elevations for any snowfall to produce hazardous travel conditions, especially at night. Higher elevations of the Sierra could receive totals of 1-2 feet spread across the Tuesday through Thursday time frame, with a few inches up to 1 foot possible around Lake Tahoe, parts of northeast California and western Mono County. For lower elevations of western Nevada and eastern California, lesser snow amounts are anticipated, but a band of rain and snow along the cold front could produce icy patches and travel impacts for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * COLD TEMPERATURES: After a relatively warm day Monday, sharply colder temperatures will return by late Tuesday and continue through much of next week. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday are only expected to reach the 30s for most lower elevations and 20s for Sierra valleys, about 15-20 degrees colder than average. The coldest lows are most likely Wednesday night, mainly in the teens for most lower elevations, with single digits to sub-zero temperatures in colder Sierra valleys. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills between zero and 10 degrees at times for western Nevada and from -10 to -30 degrees for higher Sierra elevations, producing dangerous health risks for backcountry activities. Have layers of winter clothing ready by next Tuesday, and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.