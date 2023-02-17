Nevada State Police say a man was killed in a crash on US-50 at Sheckler Road in Fallon earlier this month.
On February 8, 2023, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of US-50 at Sheckler Road, located in Fallon
A preliminary investigation revealed that a black Honda Civic sedan was traveling eastbound on US-50 approaching the intersection with Sheckler Road (SR117).
A white Peterbilt, towing three trailers was turning left from northbound Sheckler Cut Off to westbound US50.
State Police say the Honda Civic failed to yield to a red light and entered into the intersection.
As a result, the front of the Honda Civic struck the left side of the third trailer being towed by the Peterbilt in the intersection.
The driver of the Honda Civic, Jacob Tyler Fischio, a 26-year-old man from Fallon, was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the Peterbilt did not sustain injuries.
(Nevada State Police)