A local family need help locating a man who has been reported missing since August.
Rick Lewis (63) was last seen at his home on Geary Street in Northwest Reno on August 3, 2022.
Lewis suffered from a traumatic brain injury 10 years ago and may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Multiple firearms were reported missing at the time of Rick being reported missing.
A family friend say Lewis may be in the Keystone Canyon area and may be wearing a solid colored t-shirt and dark colored cargo pants.
Lewis is about 5'11, 190 pounds and has a multicolored sun tattoo between his shoulder blades.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Reno Police at (775)-334-2175.
Case number #22-14739