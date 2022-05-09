Today, the White House announced a commitment from 20 internet providers across the country – including those that serve Nevada households – to help reduce costs for consumers while increasing internet speeds.
“I applaud the White House’s commitment, with support from Nevada’s federal delegation, to increase internet access for more residents – across the country and right here in Nevada,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “This initiative aligns with the work we are doing here in Nevada to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of the State.”
Between the American Rescue Plan funds and other available federal dollars, Nevada is investing over $500 million for high-speed internet initiatives.
Last month, the Interim Finance Committee approved more than $200 million for the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to pursue universal access to high-speed internet for all Nevadans.
Those Funds will help build fiber into nearly every community throughout the state, including tribal communities. Funds will help build fiber to community anchor institutions and residences in nearly every community throughout the state.
OSIT calculated there are over 450,000 households in Nevada that are either unserved or underserved, meaning they lack a future-proof broadband connection that will scale to speeds that will meet the needs of Nevadans now and in the future.
The federal program highlighted today creates the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which allows tens of millions of American households to reduce their internet service costs by up to $30/month. Twenty leading internet providers — covering more than 80% of the U.S. population across urban, suburban, and rural areas — have committed to either increase speeds or cut prices, making sure they all offer ACP-eligible households high-speed, high-quality internet plans for no more than $30/month.
Nevadans who may be eligible can learn more about the program at Get Internet | The White House