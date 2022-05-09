Weather Alert

...CHILLY WITH SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEK... * SNOW: Periods of snow and pellet showers along with a slight chance for thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snow and periods of slick, slushy roads through Tuesday will be in the mountains, especially overnight through mid-morning, but possibly at other times if heavy, persistent snow showers develop. Just wet roads are expected for western Nevada and northeastern California except possibly for Cedar Pass in eastern Modoc County. As there may be travel restrictions due to snow in the higher elevations, check road conditions with CALTRANS and NDOT before you go. * TEMPERATURES: Cold the next several mornings with temperatures 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it's likely we will have frost and freeze concerns through Wednesday morning even in urban areas. Keep an eye on irrigation and gardens the next several nights.