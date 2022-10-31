The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a shed behind the Carpet King on 95A in Lyon County Sunday night.
The fire started around 8 p.m. behind the Carpet King near Fernley.
When crews arrived on scene, the shed was fully engulfed. They say because there was no nearby fire hydrants, water had to be trucked in to the scene. Central Lyon Fire and Storey County Fire helped bring in 40,000 gallons of water.
The small building was destroyed in the fire and now the fire marshal is investigating.