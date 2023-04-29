As we reported yesterday, the Reno Fire Department is urging people to stay out of the Truckee River, as it is currently too dangerous.
Just today, five kayakers had to be rescued after they hit some rough rapids.
When we talked with one of the kayakers who was involved, he told us the water was moving too rapidly and that's when he and his friends found themselves in some trouble.
The five kayakers today received no significant injuries. The group went to kayak down the river when one of them flipped over.
Then they all started to separate with some of them falling out of their kayaks, the others tried to return to them, but they could not move against the current.
Four were returned back to the site, while the last kayaker was stuck in the bushes and trees, so the fire department had to cut through to get him free-
One of the kayakers said that this was a valuable learning experience.
"I think next time we got to do it with professionals or check the news to see if the water conditions are good for the river," said Ulises Gonzalez.
He did also say he was very appreciative of the first responders on scene as he said they were very nice and helpful.
Over the course of the past few days we've spoken with both truckee meadows and reno fire department about why people shouldn't get into the Truckee, and when some people at wingfield park agreed.
"Yeah, it's dangerous," said Brenda McNulty, Reno Resident.
"Nobody should be in that water for another month, at least," said Ken Etter, Reno Resident.
"What's it worth you know? It's just too strong man," said Frank Bartlett, Reno Resident. "I don't care how strong of a swimmer you are, how sharp you are that thing will just carry you until you're way down." river
One river goer has a different relationship with the water.
Orlando Ortiz and his friends like to pick up trash around the Truckee and then take a plunge into the river.
He said it makes him feel more connected with the water to build a bond with it and his ancestors, however, he still thinks it is best for people to avoid getting in the river.
"It's not to be taken lightly, like it's really cold you know and I could see how it shocks the body," Ortiz said. "So we don't just do this out of nowhere we prep with cold showers we do cold plunges. So it's not for the faint of heart. I think that it is a good idea to stay out of the river, but for myself I like to take the liberty of doing it with care."
Reminder that the Reno Fire Department forecasted that the Truckee River wouldn't be safe to the public until late June to early July.