In 2021, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy (GOE) approved partial sales and use tax and partial property tax abatements to five renewable energy companies.
Under the GOE’s Renewable Energy Tax Abatement (RETA) program, these five companies will invest an anticipated $1,583,145,370 to Nevada’s economy through sales tax, property tax and payroll.
- Dry Lake Solar (Clark County)
- Approved in January 2021 to receive $36,478,866 in abatements and will invest an anticipated $343,349,803 in Nevada, provide 195 construction jobs and two operational jobs.
- Gemini Solar (Clark County)
- Approved in February 2021 to receive $121,088,850 in abatements and will invest an anticipated $1,011,884,025 in Nevada, provide 422 construction jobs and six operational jobs.
- Citadel Solar (Storey County)
- Approved in May 2021 to receive $13,039,568 in abatements and will invest an anticipated $61,251,812 in Nevada, provide 96 construction jobs and six operational jobs.
- North Valley Power Plant (Washoe County)
- Approved in October 2021 to receive $10,934,530 in abatements and will invest an anticipated $123,974,682 in Nevada, provide 38 construction jobs and 13 operational jobs.
- Boulder Flats Solar (Clark County)
- Approved in November 2021 to receive $7,725,848 in abatements and will invest an anticipated $42,685,048 in Nevada, provide 102 construction jobs and two operational jobs.
In addition, these projects will create an estimated 853 construction jobs and 29 permanent jobs in Nevada and add 1,166 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity to Nevada’s existing capacity of just under 5,000 MW.
“The large investments this tax abatement program brings into the state is an investment in both our clean energy future and more jobs for more Nevadans,” Governor Steve Sisolak said.
GOE Director David Bobzien says “Our RETA program creates jobs, brings large economic investments into the state, and maximizes use of Nevada’s abundant renewable energy resources to help reach our renewable portfolio standard of 50 percent of power generation from renewable sources by 2030."
In addition, two previously approved projects began construction in 2021: Fish Springs Solar and Yellow Pine Solar. So far in 2022, one additional project has been approved for abatements (Arrow Canyon Solar) and one new project has applied (Iron Point Solar).
Per Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) Chapter 701A, abated companies are required operate in the states for at least 10 years with a production capacity of at least 10 MW.
Abated companies are also required to hire at least 50 percent of employees who are Nevada residents and provide hourly wages that are at least 110 percent of the average statewide hourly wage (for operational jobs) and 175 percent above the statewide hourly wage (for construction jobs).
GOE administers Nevada’s renewable energy tax abatements (RETA), which came under GOE’s jurisdiction in 2011. The program awards partial sales and use tax (over three-year periods) and partial property tax abatements (over 20-year periods) to eligible renewable energy facilities. GOE reviews abatement applications, conducts public hearings to determine eligibility, and reviews annual compliance reports after abatements have been granted.
(The Governor's Office of Energy assisted in this report.)
