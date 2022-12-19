The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to set aside a couple of hours during the holiday break from school to volunteer to help sort and pack food donations.
The Food Bank has received many thousands of pounds of food through the holiday food drive season and they are eager to get those donations ready for distribution.
Volunteer sessions are now available for families from December 28 – January 6 in the afternoons and evenings. Children are welcome to volunteer with their parents if they are 6 years old or older.
Volunteers will sort donations, inspect them for damage, put them into food categories, and box them up. These donations will then be available to be distributed to the more than 150 partner agencies around the 90,000 square mile service area.
The organization is still seeing record numbers of people needing assistance with more than 130,000 being served each month. Volunteers can sign up for sessions on their own at fbnn.org.
There is current availability on several days at the 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. session or the 5:30 – 8:00 pm session.
All sorting sessions will take place at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada warehouse at 550 Italy Drive, located off USA Parkway.
More information about all of the volunteer opportunities available can be found at fbnn.org